Keep your masks handy, air quality mostly poor in western Taiwan, Kinmen

The air quality in western Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen was mostly poor Sunday, wile the eastern half of Taiwan was moderate to good, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network. The air quality index flashed a "red light" Sunday morning for Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan and Kaohsiung's Nanzi and Qiaotou in southern Taiwan, as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen, indicating the air in these areas was unhealthy for the general public, according to the network .

