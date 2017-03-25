Justice Minister under fire as top court hears gay marriage case
Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san drew the ire of LGBTQ activists Friday, after he described same-sex relationships as a "newly invented phenomenon" during a landmark Constitutional Court hearing on barriers to marriage equality. Judges from the court on Friday heard arguments over whether the Civil Code's description of marriage as between a man and a woman contravened the Constitution's guarantee that "all citizens, irrespective of sex ... shall be equal before the law."
