Han weighs in on KMT rivals

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Former Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lo Chih-chiang , left, interviews Kuomintang chairmanship candidate Han Kuo-yu on Friday, March 10. Han praised incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu , former Vice President Wu Den-yih , Steve Chan and Hau Lung-bin - all his competitors in the race. Han said both Wu and Hao were good choices, each with their own strong suit and connections.

Chicago, IL

