Han weighs in on KMT rivals

Former Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lo Chih-chiang , left, interviews Kuomintang chairmanship candidate Han Kuo-yu on Friday, March 10. Han praised incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu , former Vice President Wu Den-yih , Steve Chan and Hau Lung-bin - all his competitors in the race. Han said both Wu and Hao were good choices, each with their own strong suit and connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.