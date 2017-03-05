Government fights rumors over 'one China' pledges
Reports that over half of Taiwan's 157 universities signed pledges to not teach sensitive topics to Chinese students are "exaggerated," the Ministry of Education said Saturday. Deputy Education Minister Tsai Ching-hwa denied the claim, as well as a second claim that the Education Ministry's own investigation found that "at least 30" universities had signed such agreements.
