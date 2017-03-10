Girls In Tech Taiwan wants more women...

Girls In Tech Taiwan wants more women in STEM

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Whether it is underlining the value of women through the Day Without Women event in the United States or recognizing their success in the tech industry in Taiwan, celebrations for March 8 this year spoke with one voice: "Be bold for change." Girls In Tech Taiwan, an organization that helps women advance their careers in STEM fields, hosted an event Wednesday night to honor the accomplishments of 40 Taiwanese tech women under 40. How to be bold? How to take calculated risks? Those were some of the questions posed and addressed in a room full of female data scientists, software engineers and startup CEOs.

