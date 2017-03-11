Getting techy with the new Beauty Power Station
Leading Japanese cosmetics brand SOFINA unveiled its second global Beauty Power Station at the Uni-President Mall in Taipei on Friday. The Beauty Power Station consists of two high-tech machines that conduct scans and deep analysis of a user's skin in order to provide what SOFINA calls the "Beauty Power Lesson," or recommendations on skincare regiments and product use.
