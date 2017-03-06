Fitch: Taiwan Household Debt to Drag on Growth and Bank Profiles

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan here TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high household assets and strong collateralisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.