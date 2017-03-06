Fitch: Taiwan Household Debt to Drag ...

Fitch: Taiwan Household Debt to Drag on Growth and Bank Profiles

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan here TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high household assets and strong collateralisation.

Chicago, IL

