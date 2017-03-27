Fitch: Taishin Diversifies With Ta Ch...

Fitch: Taishin Diversifies With Ta Chong Securities Acquisition

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, March 29 Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s /Stable) plan to have its fully owned subsidiary Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. /Stable) acquire Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd. /Rating Watch Positive) will not alter TFHC's overall credit profile materially, but signals the group's strategy to diversify its income streams and enhance its retail presence in Taiwan, Fitch Ratings says. On 10 March 2017, TFHC announced the plan to acquire 100% of Ta Chong for cash of about NTD4.23 billion.

Chicago, IL

