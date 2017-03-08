Fitch Assigns First-Time 'A' to Bocom...

Fitch Assigns First-Time 'A' to Bocom Leasing Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, March 08 Fitch Ratings has today assigned Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings of 'A' and 'F1' to Bocom Leasing Development Hong Kong Company Limited . The Outlook is Stable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC