FAT pilot dismissed after failing preflight breathalyzer
The China Post news staff and CNA -- Taipei-based airline Far Eastern Air Transport confirmed Tuesday that it sacked a pilot in early March after discovering that his blood had a higher alcohol concentration level than the legal limit. FAT said in a statement that the pilot, surnamed Yeh, was found on March 7 to have a blood alcohol concentration at 0.52 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath , right before he was about to pilot domestic flight FE081 from Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan to Magong in offshore Penghu County.
