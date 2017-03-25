Farglory predicts Taiwan property mar...

Farglory predicts Taiwan property market boom

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's property market is bracing for a boom this year, a chairman of one of the biggest real estate developers said Friday. Chao Teng-hsiung, chairman of the Farglory Group, said the local property market this year would be better than last year, and his company had already made preparations for the boom, having purchased large plots of land in Tainan and Taichung.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC