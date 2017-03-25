Farglory predicts Taiwan property market boom
Taiwan's property market is bracing for a boom this year, a chairman of one of the biggest real estate developers said Friday. Chao Teng-hsiung, chairman of the Farglory Group, said the local property market this year would be better than last year, and his company had already made preparations for the boom, having purchased large plots of land in Tainan and Taichung.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
