Ex-President Ma denies causing KMT 2014, 2016 election defeats

Former President Ma Ying-Jeou has rejected the idea that the Kuomintang's close relations with China under his leadership had been a reason for his party's defeats in the 2014 local and 2016 presidential elections. Ma, who is on a 12-day U.S. tour, was speaking Tuesday at an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. While he had said on other occasions during the U.S. tour that he accepted responsibility for the defeats, the former president cited a food safety scandal in 2014 and the KMT's replacement of its presidential candidate as the primary reasons for the two losses during a question-and-answer session at the institution.

