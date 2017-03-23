Did Rex Tillerson misspeak or intenti...

Did Rex Tillerson misspeak or intentionally kowtow to China?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Chicago Tribune

During his visit to Beijing last weekend, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a strange move - adopting Chinese verbiage to characterize the U.S.-China relationship. Both before and after his meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Tillerson said that "the U.S.-China relationship has been guided by an understanding of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC