Did Rex Tillerson misspeak or intentionally kowtow to China?

During his visit to Beijing last weekend, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a strange move - adopting Chinese verbiage to characterize the U.S.-China relationship. Both before and after his meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Tillerson said that "the U.S.-China relationship has been guided by an understanding of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation."

