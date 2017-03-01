Dance great tells tales of rice, land...

Dance great tells tales of rice, land and love

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It's late in the afternoon and I've been looking forward to talking to Lin Hwai-min all day. The founder and artistic director of Taiwan's foremost dance theatre company, Cloud Gate, is based in Taipei and is waiting to talk about RICE , not a dietary preference but the company's evocative production to be performed at this year's Auckland Arts Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC