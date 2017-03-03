CTBC teams up with ANA for rewards card
CTBC Bank has teamed up with All Nippon Airways to offer a rewards-scheme credit card, starting March 1. CTBC Bank announced that it was working with ANA and Japanese credit card company JCB Co. to release the "ANA Supreme Card."
