Could Taiwan be up next in THAAD trouble?

The deployment of the U.S.' Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea has spiked the already high tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, angering not only North Korea but also China, which sees the missiles and advanced radar as a security threat. North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan shortly after U.S. missile launchers and other equipment required to set up the system arrived in South Korea earlier this month.

