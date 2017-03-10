Could Taiwan be up next in THAAD trouble?
The deployment of the U.S.' Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea has spiked the already high tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, angering not only North Korea but also China, which sees the missiles and advanced radar as a security threat. North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan shortly after U.S. missile launchers and other equipment required to set up the system arrived in South Korea earlier this month.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
