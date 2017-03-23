Contemporary women artists show on vi...

Contemporary women artists show on view at Taipei Cultural Center

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Art Daily

On view from March 17th to April 28th, 2017, the Taipei Cultural Center at TECO-NY is presenting a female group show, titled Considerate Creations: Chameleons. Curated by art manager I-Hua Lee of Taipei Artist Village, the exhibition implies that the hard work done behind the scenes allows art projects to successfully come to fruition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC