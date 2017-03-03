Chunghwa Telecom inks 5G MoU with Ericsson

Taiwese multi-service operator Chungwha Telecom has signed a memorandum of Understanding with Sweden's Ericsson to trial 5G, in what the pair say marks 'an important milestone for Taiwan's 5G development'. The press release confirmed that Ericsson and Chunghwa will jointly identify 5G user cases and applications for the digital transformation of selective industry verticals, including transportation and utilities.

