Chinese NCCU graduate detained for espionage
The Taipei District Court on Friday detained and held incommunicado a mainland Chinese man named Zhou Hongxu for espionage and breach of national security. According to authorities, Zhou was suspected of espionage while studying at National Chengchi University between 2012 and 2016.
