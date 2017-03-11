Chinese NCCU graduate detained for es...

Chinese NCCU graduate detained for espionage

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

The Taipei District Court on Friday detained and held incommunicado a mainland Chinese man named Zhou Hongxu for espionage and breach of national security. According to authorities, Zhou was suspected of espionage while studying at National Chengchi University between 2012 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC