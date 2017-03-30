China Warns That US Weapons Can't Sav...

China Warns That US Weapons Can't Save Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry claimed earlier this month the military had the ability to launch missiles that could strike deep into Chinese territory. Shortly thereafter, U.S. officials revealed that the new administration under President Donald Trump is preparing a arms package for the self-ruled island, which Beijing perceives as a separatist province.

