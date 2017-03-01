China to target young of Taiwan, Hong Kong to boost loyalty

China to target young of Taiwan, Hong...

19 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Hong Kong : Thousands of people march on the first day of 2017 at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, to protest against Beijing's interpretation of Basic Law and Hong Kong government's bid to ban pro-democracy lawmakers from taking office. AP/PTI China wants to boost the loyalty of young people from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau by organising "study trips" and exchanges for them to visit the mainland, a top Chinese official said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

