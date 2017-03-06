China says Taiwan has 'no future' dip...

China says Taiwan has 'no future' diplomatically

BEIJING: Taiwan's formal relations with its dwindling number of allies around the world lack a basis in international law and have "no future", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday. China has heaped pressure on self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations, since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won a presidential election last year.

