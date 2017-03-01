China: H7N9 case in Ningde, Fujian pr...

China: H7N9 case in Ningde, Fujian province

The patient, surname Lan, 39-year-old male, lived in Jiaocheng district of Ningde city of Fujian province. He had onset of fever on 22nd Feb 2017, and received two days treatment in local clinic before admitted into Ningde City Chinese Medicine Hospital.

Chicago, IL

