Bird flu puts Hongkonger, 76, in critical condition

A 76-year-old Hongkonger is fighting for his life after being infected with bird flu H7N9 in another imported case of the potentially deadly disease. The Centre for Health Protection's investigation showed the man had travelled alone to Fuzhou, in Fujian province, between February 11 and March 1, during which he visited a wet market , the major cause for most of the imported cases in the city.

