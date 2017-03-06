Bird flu found at Tennessee farm

Bird flu found at Tennessee farm

Health workers slaughter chicken on a poultry farm in Yunlin County, western Taiwan, Feb. 21 2017. Taiwan has culled more than 200,000 chickens and ducks since discovering its first case of H5N6 in Hualien County, Feb. 2. An outbreak of avian flu in Tennessee has health officials on alert as the virus has surged across parts of Asia in recent months.

