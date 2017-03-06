Beijing looks for edges on cooperation with Trump

On February 28, China's top diplomatic envoy, Yang Jiechi, visited the White House and met top US officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser H R McMaster and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Yang is China's State Councilor and a longtime key player in Sino-US ties, with former posts as foreign minister and ambassador to the United States .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.