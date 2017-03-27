Apple Pay Has Been Launched In Taiwan
Back in February it was noticed that Apple's website had listed Apple Pay as "coming soon" to Taiwan . For those living in Taiwan or for those who are keeping an eye on Apple Pay's expansion, you might be interested to learn that Apple has since officially launched the service in the region.
