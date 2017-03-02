Airport MRT to begin commercial operations
Taiwan's new mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taoyuan, serving the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, will officially begin commercial operations Thursday, following a one-month trial run period. A ceremony to officially launch the commercial operations will be held at the A1 Station on the line that day, Taoyuan Metro Corp. said.
