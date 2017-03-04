Airport MRT sees 52,000 riders on 1st...

Airport MRT sees 52,000 riders on 1st day of commercial operations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

A new metro connecting Taipei and Taoyuan recorded 52,000 passengers on its first day of commercial operations on March 2, down sharply from the numbers seen during trial runs, the Taoyuan Metro Corp. said Friday. The company said the volume was only about two-thirds from the average during trial runs, but was relatively high compared to the experience of other newly opened rail systems with passenger numbers between trial runs and first-day commercial operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Thu Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC