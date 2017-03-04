Airport MRT sees 52,000 riders on 1st day of commercial operations
A new metro connecting Taipei and Taoyuan recorded 52,000 passengers on its first day of commercial operations on March 2, down sharply from the numbers seen during trial runs, the Taoyuan Metro Corp. said Friday. The company said the volume was only about two-thirds from the average during trial runs, but was relatively high compared to the experience of other newly opened rail systems with passenger numbers between trial runs and first-day commercial operations.
