Air quality poor in southern half of western Taiwan Tuesday

2 hrs ago

The air quality in the southern half of western Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen was mostly poor Tuesday while that in the rest of the country was moderate to good, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

Chicago, IL

