Air quality poor for Central and S. Taiwan amid stable weather
Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups is affecting much of Central and Southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index readings provided by the Environmental Protection Agency. Air rated unhealthy is prevalent in Fengshan and Qianzhen.
