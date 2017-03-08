Actor Gong Yoo to meet fans in Taiwan...

Actor Gong Yoo to meet fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korean actor Gong Yoo will hold meet-and-greet events in Taiwan and Hong Kong starting next month, his management agency said Wednesday. The events will be held at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taipei on April 29 and at the AsiaWorld?Expo in Hong Kong on May 5, Management Soop said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC