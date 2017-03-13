A new battlefield: Gou maps vision fo...

A new battlefield: Gou maps vision for medical zone on former front-line island

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Once the front line in the Chinese Civil War, Kinmen could soon become a battlefield of another sort, after tycoon Terry Gou announced plans for an advanced medical care zone on the island. Gou said Sunday he hoped both sides of the strait would jointly establish a special zone for medical care and treatment on Kinmen, a Taiwan-controlled island group off southern China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC