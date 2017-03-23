A man caught in Chengdu selling parts...

A man caught in Chengdu selling parts from stolen shared bikes. Photo: 163.com

Pair alleged to have pasted false bar codes on hundreds of bikes to collect money meant to pay deposits or to use the bicycles Two men have been arrested for conning people trying to hire shared bikes in two cities in eastern China as the increasingly popular service around the country falls victim to fraud schemes. The men were accused of pasting fake barcodes on hundreds of bikes in Fuzhou in Fujian province and Ningbo in Zhejiang to mislead users into paying money into their account, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Chicago, IL

