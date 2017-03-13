8 ships in sights of Green Island oil...

8 ships in sights of Green Island oil spill probe

The Maritime Port Bureau and the Environmental Protection Administration said Sunday they were investigating eight vessels over an oil spill discovered Thursday off the coast of Green Island. The MPB said that through using data provided by the EPA's oil pollution simulation system along with its own automatic vessel identification system, they were able to identify the eight unnamed vessels as the most likely source of Should any of the ships dock in Taiwan, authorities had been instructed to board the vessels to carry out additional inquiries, The coast guard said that oil from the spill in the waters surrounding Green Island had been largely removed, but added that cleanup efforts on land were still underway.

