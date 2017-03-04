70th anniversary of '228 Incident'

70th anniversary of '228 Incident'

Saturday Read more: The Japan Times

Taiwan commemorated the 70th anniversary last week of the "228 Incident," the Feb. 28, 1947, mass uprising by native Taiwanese that was brutally crushed by the Kuomintang government of the Republic of China, which took control of the island following the end of colonial rule by Japan two years earlier. Today's government in Beijing should be reminded that people of Taiwan cherish their freedom and democracy, and its high-handed approach toward the island - which it considers a renegade providence that must be brought back into the fold - is only raising tensions in cross-strait relations and causing feelings of revulsion among Taiwanese.

Chicago, IL

