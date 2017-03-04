70th anniversary of '228 Incident'
Taiwan commemorated the 70th anniversary last week of the "228 Incident," the Feb. 28, 1947, mass uprising by native Taiwanese that was brutally crushed by the Kuomintang government of the Republic of China, which took control of the island following the end of colonial rule by Japan two years earlier. Today's government in Beijing should be reminded that people of Taiwan cherish their freedom and democracy, and its high-handed approach toward the island - which it considers a renegade providence that must be brought back into the fold - is only raising tensions in cross-strait relations and causing feelings of revulsion among Taiwanese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC