5,000 marchers urge gov't to meet 'nuclear-free homeland' pledge

An estimated 5,000 people took to the streets in Taipei Saturday to press the government for concrete plans to honor its promise of a nuclear-free homeland by 2025. Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung responded to the protesters' demands by saying the government's goal of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 remained unchanged, and it would make public its plans for achieving it later this month.

