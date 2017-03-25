3-day fair to celebrate Taiwan's forests
The Executive Yuan's Forestry Bureau kicked off its "Forest Market" at the Central Culture Park on Friday to promote a better public understanding of the resources and services provided by the forest ecosystem. Nearing the end of Taiwan's annual arbor month, the bureau is hosting a three-day market fair to showcase the wood architecture, crafts, and commercial products that Taiwan's businesses have created using materials naturally available in the forest environment.
