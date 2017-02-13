Young author raises multicultural awa...

Young author raises multicultural awareness

By James Lo -- Local 13-year-old author Tanya Bruyas' Mandarin Chinese-language children's book "Don't ask me where I come from " was featured during the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition on Sunday. Bruyas's book was presented during an event located at the international section of the exhibition at a booth hosted by the a Belgian Office, Taipei , as the young author is of Taiwanese and Franco-Belgian decent.

Chicago, IL

