Young author raises multicultural awareness
By James Lo -- Local 13-year-old author Tanya Bruyas' Mandarin Chinese-language children's book "Don't ask me where I come from " was featured during the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition on Sunday. Bruyas's book was presented during an event located at the international section of the exhibition at a booth hosted by the a Belgian Office, Taipei , as the young author is of Taiwanese and Franco-Belgian decent.
