Xinhua Insight: Marking Feb. 28 uprising with truth, not hatred

People across Taiwan on Tuesday marked a civilian uprising that occured on the island 70 years ago, mourning the victims and calling for an understanding of the true nature of the event. "The Feb. 28 uprising was against the autocratic rule of the Kuomintang Party on the island at the time, and has no connection with current 'Taiwan independence,'" said Chen Ming-chung, 88, a participant of the uprising, at a symposium in Taipei.

