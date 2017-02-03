WRA warns of water shortage in Taoyuan, parts of New Taipei
The Water Resources Agency warned Friday of water shortages in Taoyuan and parts of New Taipei, as the water level in the Shimen Reservoir has continued to drop in recent months due to scant rainfall. Starting Friday, the water supply signal for Taoyuan and New Taipei's Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts was changed from blue, which indicates that supplies are normal, to green, which indicates that supplies are slightly tight, the WRA said after a meeting on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|21 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC