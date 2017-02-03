WRA warns of water shortage in Taoyuan, parts of New Taipei

The Water Resources Agency warned Friday of water shortages in Taoyuan and parts of New Taipei, as the water level in the Shimen Reservoir has continued to drop in recent months due to scant rainfall. Starting Friday, the water supply signal for Taoyuan and New Taipei's Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts was changed from blue, which indicates that supplies are normal, to green, which indicates that supplies are slightly tight, the WRA said after a meeting on the issue.

