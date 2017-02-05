World-renowned Taiwan Lantern Festiva...

World-renowned Taiwan Lantern Festival opens next week

The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival will run from Feb. 11-19 in the southern county of Yunlin along with a variety of celebrative events around the island. Organizers said they hoped to grant revelers a memorable and joyful Lantern Festival on the 15th day of first month of the new year.

