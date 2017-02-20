'Wolverine' braves Taiwan's stinky tofu
Actor Hugh Jackman has not turned his nose up at the chance to sample Taiwan's famous snack "stinky tofu" as he tours Taipei to promote his last film in the superhero "Wolverine" franchise. Jackman and Patrick Stewart arrived in the Taiwanese capital over the weekend for the local premier of "Logan," which sees Wolverine reunited with his ailing father figure Professor X and introduced to Laura, the mutant daughter created in a Mexican lab.
