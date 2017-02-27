We Can't Stop Marveling at These Exqu...

We Can't Stop Marveling at These Exquisite Soap Carvings

At first glance, these small-to-scale statues of glamorous birds, elegant floral arrangements, and swimming goldfish look like they are carved from stone. But take a closer look and you'll see that these carvings by Daniele Barresi are not stone at all - it's soap! For Barresi, carving has been a lifelong passion as he started at the age of seven.

