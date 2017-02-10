Waiving of party fees not tied to upc...

Waiving of party fees not tied to upcoming leadership election: KMT

Kuomintang party headquarters said Friday that its election procedures remained neutral and unchanged despite doubts raised by former Vice President Wu Den-yih over the waiving of membership dues for 190,000 party members. Deputy party spokesman Hu Wen-chi confirmed at a press conference that since the 2016 chairmanship by-election, 148,000 party members' fees had been waived due to low-income status.

