Waiving of party fees not tied to upcoming leadership election: KMT

Kuomintang party headquarters said Friday that its election procedures remained neutral and unchanged despite doubts raised by former Vice President Wu Den-yih over the waiving of membership dues for 190,000 party members. Deputy party spokesman Hu Wen-chi confirmed at a press conference that since the 2016 chairmanship by-election, 148,000 party members' fees had been waived due to low-income status.

