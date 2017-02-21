Vincent Yao, Director General of Seat...

Vincent Yao, Director General of Seattle's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office

As Director General, Yao works on broadening and deepening Taiwan's diversified relations with the Northwest, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. Yao's last post was in "the other Washington," and when asked how he liked Seattle, compared to D.C. - Yao said he likes our relaxed pace, the friendly atmosphere, and warm hospitality.

