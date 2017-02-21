Veterans parade around Legislative Yuan in opposition to gov't pension plans
Dozens of retired military officers marched around the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Tuesday, accusing the government of attempting to slash their pensions as part of a reform drive. Singing and chanting in an orderly procession while waving flags and denouncing President Tsai Ing-wen, veterans calling themselves the "800 heroes" vowed to remain around the Legislature for a month in order to pressure the government.
