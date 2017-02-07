UPDATE 1-Taiwan Jan exports have soli...

UPDATE 1-Taiwan Jan exports have solid rise, short-term outlook positive

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, Feb 7 Taiwan's exports rose for a fourth straight month in January, though growth momentum slowed substantially from a peak in late 2016. January's exports expanded 7.0 percent on year, above the 1.39 percent gain forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 5 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 14
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC