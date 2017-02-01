Uber says will suspend its ride-hailing service in Taiwan from Feb. 10
Uber Technologies Inc said it will suspend its service in Taiwan from Feb. 10, the latest salvo in the wrangle between the island's authorities and the global ride-hailing service company. The Uber app logo is seen on a mobile telephone in this October 28, 2016 photo illustration.
