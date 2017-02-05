Tsai calls on China to protect rights of Taiwanese businesses there
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday issued a call for China to help Taiwanese businesses there deal with operational challenges. Chinese authorities should also help safeguard the legal rights and interests of Taiwanese businesses that operate in China, Tsai said in Taipei at a Spring Festival gathering of such companies.
